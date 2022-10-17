What is Dwayne Johnson's salary for Black Adam?

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam is all set to hit theaters in a couple of days. It is set to be released in the United States on October 21, 2022, and a day earlier in some other countries. Either way, it means that time is running out for you to book your tickets.

Johnson is one of the most high-profile actors in DCEU. He made his debut playing the role of Black Adam, a DC villain/antihero who was bestowed with godly powers by an ancient wizard. Adam uses his powers for wrong and unacceptable motives and gets imprisoned for his actions. After being freed, he unleashes his corrupt brand of justice on the world and is challenged by the Justice Society.

Given the star power the WWE legend has, it is safe to say DC paid him handsomely. If you want to know just how much dough The Great One made, read on to find out.

According to a Variety article, Dwayne Johnson netted a $22.5 million payday for Black Adam. He is already one of the highest-paid actors in the world, and that number seems worth the box office he brings to the table.

Dwayne Johnson's love for Black Adam

Black Adam is not only one of Dwayne Johnson's most lucrative projects, but one that could have big implications for the DCEU as a whole. He described the feeling he had when he first wore the Black Adam suit and stated that it was truly electrifying (pun intended).

“Fifteen long years, and here we are,” Dwayne Johnson said. “Before I walked out of my trailer on day one, I was grateful: Thank you, God; thank you, universe; let’s go to work. I go on set, I go to meet our director, Jaume Collet-Serra, I start talking to him about the scene, and then I look up. When I look up about 20 feet away, all the JSA [Justice Society of America], all the actors are in their costumes, all standing there, walking towards me and Jaume. I was blown away. I will never forget that moment, because in that moment everything crystalized.”

The former WWE Champion's movie is set to hit theaters soon. We can't wait to see his portrayal of Kahndaq's ruler come to life on the big screen.

