What did Edge’s Iconoclast t-shirt mean?

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Edge made his way out to the ring, interrupting Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. He was out wearing a t-shirt that said Iconoclast and he lived up to that moniker by the time he was done with the Universal Champion.

What does Iconoclast mean and why did Edge have it on his t-shirt?

An Iconoclast is someone who attacks or criticizes cherished beliefs and institutions.

Roman Reigns has made WWE SmackDown his own stomping ground. Anyone who crosses the line and has the temerity to challenge Reigns for the Universal title gets demolished.

Calling himself The Tribal Chief, Reigns has made himself an institution at the head of SmackDown. To him, he is the be-all and end-all on the Blue brand and nothing matters more.

However, Edge, wearing an Iconoclast t-shirt, sent his rather simple message straight to Roman Reigns. Edge arrived on SmackDown to tear down the institution that Reigns set up for himself.

In that manner, the Rated-R Superstar was simply ready to destroy the position that Reigns had set up for himself on SmackDown.

What happened when Edge attacked Roman Reigns?

Edge has been out of action in WWE ever since he lost to Roman Reigns in a triple threat match at WrestleMania. There, he was humiliated as Reigns put him and Daniel Bryan in a stack and pinned them both.

However, when he returned this week to SmackDown, the message was clear. He assaulted Reigns, discombobulating him. He went so far as to hit Reigns with a Spear and was seconds away from delivering a con-chair-to. Thankfully for Reigns, Jimmy Uso’s intervention prevented him from being absolutely destroyed.

With Seth Rollins asking for a title shot against Reigns down the line and now with Edge assaulting the Universal Champion, there are quite a few interesting storylines taking place in WWE.

Rollins and Edge could possibly enter into a feud to determine Reigns’ next challenger, but WWE could make it another triple threat match as well.

For the moment, it’s not quite clear what’s next, but no matter what happens, Reigns is now in for a fight.

