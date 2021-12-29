Eric Bischoff has been a part of the world of professional wrestling since 1987. The American Wrestling Association (owned by Vergne Gagne) initially hired Bischoff to be an interviewer and host.

The Detroit-born martial arts specialist eventually got his big break in 1991 when he joined Ted Turner's World Championship Wrestling. Eric went on to become the company's Executive Producer and Senior Vice President. He would ultimately lead WCW into the Monday Night Wars, competing against Vince McMahon's WWE.

Despite its initial success, WCW folded in 2001. Eric Bischoff eventually joined WWE as an on-screen character. He was appointed the General Manager of Monday Night RAW for three years. Bischoff was later involved with IMPACT Wrestling during their push to be a direct competitor to WWE in 2010.

So what is Eric Bischoff's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eric Bischoff's net worth is estimated to be $12.5 million. His wealth has been obtained from his ventures in professional wrestling and also from construction and beer brewing.

Lenny Bakken @lennybakken Awesome meeting @EBischoff while passing through Cody! Stop by and try buffalo bill Cody beer! It's excellent! Awesome meeting @EBischoff while passing through Cody! Stop by and try buffalo bill Cody beer! It's excellent! https://t.co/GIW5VZLUZL

Eric Bischoff's wealth has allowed him to live life on his terms, but there was a time where he was awaiting payment. On his 83 Weeks podcast, he explained that he was still owed money from IMPACT Wrestling after his 2014 departure:

"We left on bad terms, but I’m over it. And part of it is, when I left TNA they owed me $130,000 [or] $120,000. Flat out breach of contract, just quit paying. No accusation that I failed to fulfil my end of the agreement, they just stopped paying because they were hurting. The tap was out of water, so to speak."

Eric also explained that tensions boiled over when he believed his son Garrett was being underpaid:

"They screwed my son out 45 [or] 35 grand, and that really got me hot. That got me hot, to screw my kid out of money because your pissed off at me, or whatever? Bad, bad, bad." (h/t Inside The Ropes)

Did Eric Bischoff try and purchase WCW?

Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com @aaronrift 20 years ago today was the first WCW Monday Nitro of the Vince Russo/Eric Bischoff era. 20 years ago today was the first WCW Monday Nitro of the Vince Russo/Eric Bischoff era. https://t.co/3gHZdEjoes

While WCW was in trouble in 2001, Eric Bischoff tried to purchase the company. He envisioned reviving the promotion by stripping it bare and rebuilding it from the ground up.

Of course, the sale eventually went to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who purchased the company for just $2.5 million.

