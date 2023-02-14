What exactly is a WWE Valentine's Day Card? Explore potential gifting options

Love ravages the WWE world as Valentine's Day is upon us yet again! On-screen romantic relationships and soap opera-like love triangles have been long-time mainstays in professional wrestling. However, this isn't the only way the company and its Superstars depict and convey one of the most profound human connections.

Every year, the Stamford-based promotion dedicates a plethora of custom-made Valentine's Day cards that wrestling fans can gift to like-minded friends and loved ones. These exclusive tokens often reference on-screen storylines and the characters at play.

For example, a Randy Orton Valentine's Day card was released in the past, which ironically and hysterically stated, "I fell for you outta nowhere." This is a cheeky reference to Orton's viral finishing maneuver, The RKO, which became a pop-culture icon because of its spontaneity.

However, the company took a slightly different route in 2023. Valentine's Day didn't receive much attention on television, nor was it celebrated as vigorously on the official website. Nevertheless, the Stamford-based promotion's digital collectible card game, WWE Supercard, revealed a limited edition of gift cards.

Special Valentine's Day cards from WWE Superstars like The Miz, "Ravishing" Rick Rude, Shawn Michaels, Emma, and others will be up for grabs to celebrate love and romance.

Bullfrog @BullfrogFunTime Valentine's Event



Starting 2/10, create Winged Heart fusion ingredients and use them for chances at Valentine's Cards in the new Fusion Chambers

Tunnel of Love quest also starts on 2/10, and ends on 2/18

Fusion event ends 3/2 at 12pm PST

There are only two ways to get these cards- by creating Winged Heart fusion ingredients and using them for a chance to receive the cards in the Valentine's Fusion Chamber or by taking on the Tunnel of Love Quest.

WWE Superstar, Dominik Mysterio, has exciting plans for Valentine's Day

Dominik Mysterio, RAW Superstar, plans to celebrate Valentine's Day with his "MAMI"- Rhea Ripley. The Judgment Day member filled the WWE Universe in on his plans for the special day in an interview with Bleacher Report.

"I think Valentine's Day would be more special if it was just me and Mami. There's no need... I mean, there's always a need to ruin my parents' Christmas, Thanksgiving, other holidays, Fourth of July, everything. But I think February 14, I'll leave it special for just me and Mami,"

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion on WWE RAW claimed that Mami was excited about Elimination Chamber and Valentine's Day.

It looks as if Ripley and Dominik will enjoy their special day alone. This obviously bodes well for Rey Mysterio, whose holiday season was ruined by Judgment Day's antics.

