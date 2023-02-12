WWE's Dominik Mysterio reveals plans for Valentine's Day with "Mami" Rhea Ripley

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently revealed his plans for Valentine's Day with his "Mami" Rhea Ripley.

Last September, Dominik turned on his father, Rey Mysterio, and Edge at Clash at the Castle. The 25-year-old has since joined Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day. Over the past few months, Dominik and Rhea have seemingly become an on-screen couple.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Dominik spoke about his Valentine's Day plans with Ripley.

"I think Valentine's Day would be more special if it was just me and Mami. There's no need... I mean, there's always a need to ruin my parents' Christmas, Thanksgiving, other holidays, Fourth of July, everything. But I think February 14 I'll leave it special for just me and Mami," he said. [1:30 - 1:49]

A 57-year-old WWE legend recently suggested that Brock Lesnar is scared of Dominik Mysterio. Check out his comments here.

Dominik Mysterio has added his mother to his WWE "hit list"

After turning on his father last September, Dominik Mysterio has been trying to ruin Rey Mysterio's life. Although The Master of the 619 has left RAW to join SmackDown, his son has continued to chase him. On Christmas Eve, Dominik crashed the Mysterios' celebrations. However, he was arrested after his mother, Angie, called the police.

In his interview with Bleacher Report, Dominik revealed that his mother is not on his "hit list."

"My mom called the cops on me and she hit Mami Rhea, so at this point, she's on the hit list. If she steps to me, I'm going to have Rhea step to her and we've seen who Rhea steps to. I would love to see my mom step to her and get body-slammed," he said. [1:53 - 2:12]

A wrestling veteran commented on why WWE possibly sacrificed Dominik Mysterio's character on RAW. Check out his comments here.

Poll : 0 votes