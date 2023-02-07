Veteran on the reason why WWE possibly sacrificed Dominik Mysterio's character on RAW (Exclusive)

The action-packed opening segment of RAW ended with Dominik Mysterio failing to escape Beth Phoenix's finisher. Rey Mysterio's son didn't have the best of nights, and Vince Russo argued whether WWE did the right thing by having Phoenix attack the young superstar.

The former writer has often spoken about the differences between a live event and a televised WWE show. The company sometimes books spots on television that would usually be seen at house shows. According to Vince Russo, the Dominik Mysterio angle was of the same category.

While WWE got a huge reaction after Phoenix hit the Glam Slam on Dominik, Vince Russo felt it was just an unwanted spot added for a crowd pop early in the RAW broadcast.

Dominik Mysterio is coming into his own as an annoying heel, more so since he spent some time in prison and has adopted the "fake tough guy" persona. Vince Russo questioned whether WWE sacrificed Mysterio's newfound character while allowing Phoenix to assault the Judgment Day member.

Here's what Russo explained on this week's Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone:

"I think, see again, Doctor, this is the problem. Is this a house show, or is this a television show because I think they did that to pop the crowd early. Get an early pop out of the crowd; that's why they did that. But that's a good point you bring up. Are we sacrificing the character a little bit to get a pop from the crowd?" [9:01 - 9:23]

What did Dominik Mysterio have to say about his mother or sister confronting Rhea Ripley?

The on-screen chemistry between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio is one of the biggest reasons behind Judgment Day's recent success on the red brand. Rhea and Dom have formed a great bond both on and off WWE television, which has also helped Mysterio's growth as a professional wrestling performer.

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently caught up with Dominik during Royal Rumble weekend. We asked him how he'd react if his mother or sister decided to enter the ring to take on Rhea Ripley, and here's what the 25-year-old had to say:

"I hope not. Because if they do, we've seen Mami (Rhea Ripley) step up to Solo (Sikoa), body slam Luke Gallows, beat Tozawa. So, I can't even imagine what she would do to my little sister and my mom." Dominik added, "I'm all game for it. If they get in my face, Mami has the right to do what she has got to do."

