What did the fans chant to Trish Stratus in French on WWE RAW? Full translation

On Monday Night RAW, Trish Stratus interrupted Becky Lynch before appearing on the red brand. Considering the event took place in Quebec, Canada, the Hall of Famer might have hoped to get a positive reaction from the crowd. However, the Canadian superstar was treated to a surprise instead.

During her promo, the WWE Universe present in Videotron Center began chanting, "On s'en calisse." Upon hearing these chants, many fans unaware of the meaning were interested in knowing the truth.

Well, "On s'en calisse" in English means "we don’t care." No wonder Stratus looked slightly taken aback when she heard these chants from her home crowd. The promo from the iconic superstar did not go as per plan, and Becky Lynch seemed to have gotten the better of Stratus.

Lynch also made an important announcement during her promo this week. She said before facing Trish Stratus inside a steel cage, the former RAW Women's Champion will face the Hall of Famer's prodigy Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match on RAW next week. It will be interesting to see what happens in this contest.

WWE Superstar claims Becky Lynch does not stand a chance against Trish Stratus

In recent years, Becky Lynch has established herself as one of the most important superstars in WWE. During her time with the Stamford-based promotion, she has faced top-tier talent and emerged victorious. While these results are positive for Lynch, she hasn't faced someone as experienced as Trish Stratus.

Expanding on the same, WWE Superstar Zoey Stark recently commented on the upcoming cage match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch. Taking to Instagram, Stark clarified that Lynch had no chance against the 47-year-old legend.

"Cage match with @trishstratuscom the GOAT? @beckylynchwwe you don't stand a chance. Good luck with that! #wweraw," she claimed.

Check out what Zoey Stark said about the match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch below:

While Stratus has experience, the 47-year-old has never competed in a steel cage match during her career. The veteran will debut inside the steel structure, which will naturally be a nervous moment regardless of her experience.

The saga between Lynch and Stratus has been going on for quite a while now. When the two women finally meet each other inside the steel cage, the WWE Universe will expect them to put an end to their rivalry.

