What gift is The Rock buying for Cody Rhodes' mom? Exploring beyond the belt

A few weeks ago on SmackDown, The Rock took things to the next level in his feud with Cody Rhodes. After the latter slapped him during a segment on the blue brand, The Final Boss cut a scathing promo, where he brought Rhodes' mother into the equation. The Hollywood megastar promised to gift Cody's mother, Michelle Rubio, his weight belt smeared with The American Nightmare's blood at WrestleMania 40. However, the 51-year-old has now set his sights on another present for ''Mama Rhodes.''

Taking to Twitter/X, The Great One reacted to a picture of an artist painting the moment the former brutalized Cody Rhodes with a belt on last week's RAW. Impressed with the artist's work, The People's Champ offered to buy the painting and gift it to Rhodes' mother, along with the special belt he plans to use at The Show of Shows.

Expand Tweet

The Rock continues to make this rivalry with Rhodes all the more entertaining. As WrestleMania draws near, it almost feels like this storyline is more about Cody and The People's Champ than Rhodes and Reigns.

That being said, there will only be one thing on Rhodes' mind at WrestleMania XL, and that is winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After all, it is the only belt he wants "Mama Rhodes" to be presented with.

Corey Graves recently revealed what The Rock is like backstage

Since his return, The Rock has fully embraced the heel turn. But what is he like backstage? SmackDown commentator Corey Graves recently spilled the beans on the same during a recent edition of The Fan Morning Show.

Graves stated that while Dwayne Johnson has an aura, the Hollywood megastar was gracious and humble. The SmackDown commentator paid tribute to The Rock's professionalism and work ethics, claiming that The Great One was fully committed to the business.

Expand Tweet

The Final Boss will return to in-ring action after an eight-year hiatus at this year's WrestleMania. The former WWE Champion will team up with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match on Night 1 of The Show of Shows this weekend.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Will The Rock stop Cody Rhodes from finishing his story at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion