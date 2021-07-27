What gimmicks did Karrion Kross have before he came to WWE RAW?

Current NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his WWE RAW debut just last week by facing former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy. However, what caught many fans by surprise was the shocking loss that Kross suffered at the hands of the veteran Hardy.

While there have been ongoing debates and speculations within the online wrestling community regarding Kross' lackluster debut, the two-time NXT Champion faced Keith Lee this Monday.

Suffice to say, this booking was also met with mixed reactions as the WWE Universe felt that both men needed an individual win. Regardless, Kross earned his victory over former NXT and North American Champion Lee by making him choke out to the Kross Jacket.

In case you didn't know, Karrion Kross has faced Keith Lee before in WWE NXT when he dethroned Lee to earn his first NXT Championship win at NXT TakeOver: XXX. So, at the moment, Kross is currently undefeated against The Limitless One and The Internet Wrestling Database states that too.

One thing that the WWE Universe was clear about when Karrion Kross made his RAW debut last week was that he would be portraying the same gimmick for the time being that he has on the Black and Gold brand, but without Scarlett on the Red brand.

However, before he made his way to WWE, Kross had various gimmicks across different promotions. Today, we will take a look at a few of the gimmicks of The Doomsday Deviant.

#3 Karrion Kross was The White Rabbit of Lucha Underground

Despite being a tad-bit different from other pro-wrestling promotions, Lucha Underground quickly became popular with wrestling fans for their unorthodox way of presenting it as a seasonal television program.

Karrion Kross made his debut for Lucha Underground in Season 4 back in 2018 as The White Rabbit. The White Rabbit was a member of the villainous faction - the Rabbit Tribe led by former WWE Superstar Paul London.

What must be done...



SHALL BE DONE.#FollowTheWhiteRabbit ⏳💀🐇 — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) August 7, 2018

Kross' character as The White Rabbit was quite similar to the eccentric and chaotic character that he portrays in WWE. His movesets were also the same but he used to finish some opponents off with the mandible claw which he dubbed 'Down The Rabbit Hole', keeping in touch with his character.

#2 Karrion was Killer Kross in IMPACT Wrestling

Killer Kross and his calling card

Karrion Kross debuted for IMPACT Wrestling under the moniker of Killer Kross in 2018 after he was done with Lucha Underground. Killer Kross came across as an eerie and scary powerhouse that put the fear of the unknown into the minds of his opponents.

Kross' character in IMPACT was inspired by classic horror movies such as the 1985 movie, Re-Animator which was based on H.P. Lovecraft's eponymous short-story.

Despite playing a heel and never winning any championships in the company, his unique character and promo-work turned him into a fan-favorite.

#1 Karrion Kross had multiple gimmicks in AAA

Kevin Kross in Lucha Libre AAA

Karrion Kross made his debut for the Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide under his real name as Kevin Kross in 2017. During his tenure with the company, Kross had more than one gimmick.

Kross portrayed the character of a sinister hitman, akin to his character in IMPACT Wrestling and was known as 'Rey De La Maldad' or King of The Evil. He earned the moniker for his impressive one-year undefeated streak where he made quick work of various opponents inside the squared circle.

Some call me “Killer.”



Others have called me “The Herald Of Doomsday.”



And The Underground have come to know me as “The Unholy Father Of Time.”



Shooter.

Tollman.

Rey De La Maldad.

Devil Of Monterrey.



The names change...

But the crime scenes still remain the same.#CATACOMBS pic.twitter.com/zASHJthIBw — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) December 13, 2018

Kross was also known as The Devil of Monterrey for wiping out an entire roster of wrestlers in a single night in the city of Monterrey, Mexico.

