What is Goldberg's win-loss record in WWE?

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg made his return on tonight's edition of RAW and confronted WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Goldberg is seemingly going to take on Lashley for his WWE title at SummerSlam 2021, after their confrontation on RAW tonight. As has been the case for a while now, a large portion of the WWE Universe wasn't happy with Goldberg's return, and many of them took to social media to express their anger.

What's Goldberg's WWE record?

Goldberg made his WWE debut two years after WCW was bought out by Vince McMahon. The former WCW World Champion targeted The Rock upon his arrival and went on to defeat him in the main event of Backlash 2003. This kicked off Goldberg's dominant WWE run, that continues to this day.

As per ProFightDB, Goldberg has won a total of 32 matches in WWE so far. Not counting the Royal Rumble match, Goldberg has registered only nine losses in his WWE career. Six matches involving Goldberg have ended in a draw.

Goldberg's win percentage is 68.09 and it surely comes as a surprise as he has mostly been presented as an unstoppable force on WWE TV.

Goldberg's first WWE run saw him become World Champion by defeating Triple H at Unforgiven 2003. He went on to lose the belt back to The Cerebral Assassin at Armageddon in a Triple Threat match that also involved Kane. Goldberg put Brock Lesnar down in his final match at WrestleMania XX, before both men departed the company.

Goldberg's second WWE run was as dominant as the first one

Goldberg made his long-awaited return to WWE on the road to Survivor Series 2016, and resumed his feud with Brock Lesnar. He squashed Lesnar in a matter of seconds in the main event of Survivor Series in one of the most shocking moments in WWE history. He has made several appearances for WWE since then and has won the Universal title on two occasions.

The list of superstars who have defeated the WWE legend so far consists of a who's who of all-time WWE greats like Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, and Triple H.

