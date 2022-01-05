×
Create
Notifications

5 things that would happen if MJF joined WWE in 2024

MJF with Wardlow
MJF with Wardlow
Tejas Pagare
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon 1
Modified Jan 05, 2022 02:42 AM IST
Feature

MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman) signed with All Elite Wrestling at the start of 2019 on a five-year deal. For many months, there have been rumors that he'll be joining WWE after his contract expires in 2024.

The Salt of the Earth is one of the biggest rising stars in pro wrestling today. He is a great wrestler with exceptional mic skills and is currently the biggest heel on the AEW roster. His heel turn took place at Full Gear in 2019 after he betrayed Cody Rhodes in his match against Chris Jericho for the AEW Championship.

#Pinnacle looking even more dapper than usual🧣 #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWDark #MJF #ftr #Wardlow #ShawnSpears #Tully #MJFScarf https://t.co/c8qgwpwt2I

He is also the leader of the "Pinnacle" faction in AEW including tag team FTR, Shawn Spears, and Wardlow. His promos and matches are always a delight to watch.

MJF's growing popularity has caught the eye of WWE. It looks increasingly likely that if he doesn't get a good contract in AEW, he will sign with WWE in 2024. So here's a list of things that would happen if MJF left AEW and joined WWE.

#5. MJF would face off against dream opponents in WWE

Since his debut, AEW fans have truly appreciated MJF's mic skills. Though he is greatly admired for his promos, it is also worth mentioning how good of a wrestler he is. His matches with Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Jungle Boy and Darby Allin were all outstanding.

With his arrival, fans would be eager to see him come up against various opponents in WWE. Matches against Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles and Finn Balor would all be exceptional. Promo wars with the likes of Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn or John Cena could prove to be a highlight for the WWE Universe. It will be interesting to see how WWE would book him if he were to sign with the company.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

1 / 3 NEXT
Edited by Brandon Nell
comments icon 1
comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी