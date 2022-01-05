5 things that would happen if MJF joined WWE in 2024

MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman) signed with All Elite Wrestling at the start of 2019 on a five-year deal. For many months, there have been rumors that he'll be joining WWE after his contract expires in 2024.

The Salt of the Earth is one of the biggest rising stars in pro wrestling today. He is a great wrestler with exceptional mic skills and is currently the biggest heel on the AEW roster. His heel turn took place at Full Gear in 2019 after he betrayed Cody Rhodes in his match against Chris Jericho for the AEW Championship.

He is also the leader of the "Pinnacle" faction in AEW including tag team FTR, Shawn Spears, and Wardlow. His promos and matches are always a delight to watch.

MJF's growing popularity has caught the eye of WWE. It looks increasingly likely that if he doesn't get a good contract in AEW, he will sign with WWE in 2024. So here's a list of things that would happen if MJF left AEW and joined WWE.

#5. MJF would face off against dream opponents in WWE

Since his debut, AEW fans have truly appreciated MJF's mic skills. Though he is greatly admired for his promos, it is also worth mentioning how good of a wrestler he is. His matches with Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Jungle Boy and Darby Allin were all outstanding.

With his arrival, fans would be eager to see him come up against various opponents in WWE. Matches against Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles and Finn Balor would all be exceptional. Promo wars with the likes of Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn or John Cena could prove to be a highlight for the WWE Universe. It will be interesting to see how WWE would book him if he were to sign with the company.

Edited by Brandon Nell