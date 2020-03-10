What happened after Edge attacked MVP on WWE RAW (unaired video)

Edge made his first appearance since he was attacked by Randy Orton

WWE has released footage of MVP being stretchered away by medical staff after he was attacked with a steel chair by Edge on the March 9 episode of Monday Night RAW.

As the WWE Universe anticipated the arrival of Edge throughout the show, MVP cut an in-ring promo and revealed that he wants to start a new stable, with the returning Hall of Famer being one of the people he plans to recruit.

Edge then stormed his way to the ring and speared the former United States Champion after he brought up his wife, Beth Phoenix, who was on the receiving end of an RKO on last week’s RAW.

Following a brief physical altercation with Orton, which included Edge hitting his former tag team partner with an RKO, “The Rated-R Superstar” choked out MVP before striking him with two con-chair-to shots to the back of his neck.

The fans in Washington, D.C. did not have much sympathy for MVP, as they sang “Hey, hey, hey, goodbye” while he was stretchered away in a neck brace.

WrestleMania 36: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Now that Super ShowDown and Elimination Chamber have been and gone, WWE’s storylines are fully focused on WrestleMania 36, which will take place in Tampa, Florida on April 5.

Edge vs. Randy Orton has not yet been added to the card for the show, but it is only a matter of time before the match is made official.