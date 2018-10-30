What happened after RAW went off the air: Seth Rollins has a new tag team partner

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.45K // 30 Oct 2018, 10:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins

What's the story?

This week's RAW show built up and hyped storylines for this Friday's much-talked about Crown Jewel event.

RAW was an action-packed show and there was more action following the show, as there was a tag team match between four top Superstars of RAW.

In case you didn't know...

On this week's show, it was announced that Bobby Lashley would replace John Cena at Crown Jewel in the WWE World Cup match, as Cena reportedly told the WWE that he didn't want to wrestle in Saudi Arabia.

An angry Seth Rollins confronted his tag team partner Dean Ambrose, who had assaulted him last week, but Ambrose was way high up in the stands. Brock Lesnar F5'd Braun Strowman, hyping up their match for their Universal title match at this Friday's Crown Jewel event, while Shawn Michaels hit a Sweet Chin Music on The Undertaker, as The Brothers of Destruction and DX set up their match for Crown Jewel.

The heart of the matter

Following WWE RAW, Seth Rollins partnered with Braun Strowman to take on the team of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. Rollins and Strowman have history with Ziggler and McIntyre, as Rollins - along with Dean Ambrose - defeated them last week for the RAW tag team championship belts, while Strowman was a part of a short-lived faction with Ziggler and McIntyre.

Dark match main event WWE RAW Charlotte pic.twitter.com/RdCazDzAdk — KG (@zzyzyzz) October 30, 2018

The team of Strowman and Rollins defeated Ziggler and McIntyre in the tag team match, as per WrestlingInc. Ziggler had defeated Apollo Crews in a singles match earlier in the night on RAW.

What's next?

At Crown Jewel, Ziggler and Rollins will be a part of the WWE World Cup, where they will face Bobby Lashley and Kurt Angle, respectively, and could meet each other in the semi finals of the competition. Strowman, meanwhile, will face Brock Lesnar for the vacant Universal title.