What happened backstage with Baron Corbin after WWE SmackDown dog food segment (Video)

Baron Corbin is one of WWE's top heels

WWE has released footage showing what happened to Baron Corbin after he walked through the backstage area following the January 31 episode of SmackDown.

The final match on the show saw Roman Reigns and The Usos defeat Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, with Reigns picking up the victory for his team with a pinfall over Corbin.

“The Big Dog” followed up with a spear on his long-term rival, who was then chained to the ring post on the outside of the ring while Reigns and The Usos covered him in dog food.

As you can see below, Corbin encountered The Miz and John Morrison as he walked to the back after the dog food segment. Neither Superstar said anything to the 2019 King of the Ring winner, but The Miz quietly whispered “All hail The King” to the camera.

What’s next for Baron Corbin and Roman Reigns?

It looked as though the four-month rivalry between Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin had come to an end after Reigns’ victory in a Falls Count Anywhere match at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

Although WWE decided to continue the feud with a six-man tag team match on SmackDown, Reigns’ dog food revenge appears to signal the end of the storyline.

Moving forward, it is uncertain what the future holds for Corbin, but Reigns seems to be the leading contender for a shot at “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s Universal Championship heading into WrestleMania 36.