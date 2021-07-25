What happened when Becky Lynch main-evented WrestleMania?

Becky Lynch may be the most popular women's wrestler of all time in WWE. Currently taking time away from the company, Lynch recently gave birth to a daughter with Seth Rollins named Roux.

It may be some time before Becky Lynch returns to action, but The Man has been teasing her return for some time now. She teased her return at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view but didn't return during the show, even though she was present backstage.

Beautiful day in Fort Worth Texas. I really hope no one gets taken out of this ladder match. #MITB pic.twitter.com/yTWevpBUJ6 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 18, 2021

It may only be a matter of time before Becky Lynch returns, and when she does, it will immediately be an enormous deal.

Becky Lynch made history at WrestleMania 35, when she faced Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in a winner-takes-all match for the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships and won it. The match took place in the main event of WrestleMania, becoming the first women's match to do so.

What happened at WrestleMania 35 with Becky Lynch?

Don't blame me for being this good. Blame your favs for not being good enough. #GOAT pic.twitter.com/BYbZolVOaH — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 28, 2020

Despite numerous obstacles in her way, Becky Lynch was able to make her way to WrestleMania. She faced Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of the show after overcoming every challenge set up for her on the road to the match.

On the night itself, following a spectacular show, Becky Lynch dominated both Flair and Rousey, pinning Rousey to win and take home both titles.

The feud between Rousey and Lynch heading into WrestleMania made Becky Lynch the most popular female wrestler in WWE.

As a result, Lynch became the Double Champion and dominated. She held on to both titles for a while, before losing the SmackDown Women's title and reigning with the RAW Women's title instead.

The WrestleMania match was also the last time Ronda Rousey competed inside a WWE ring, although she had been on a contract with WWE for two more years.

In 2020, just as the pandemic started, Becky Lynch announced after Money in the Bank that she was pregnant and would be stepping away from WWE to become a mother.

She relinquished her title to Asuka, who had won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match the previous night.

Since then, she has yet to return to the company but may do so at any point in the near-future.

Edited by Vedant Jain