What happened between The Fiend and Baron Corbin after WWE SmackDown

"The Fiend" faced Baron Corbin after SmackDown

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt retained the Universal Championship against Baron Corbin after the February 14 episode of WWE SmackDown went off the air.

Both men were involved in featured segments on this week’s SmackDown, with Wyatt interacting with Hulk Hogan and Corbin attacking Roman Reigns after the main event.

Following the 205 Live tapings after SmackDown, “The Fiend” hit a Sister Abigail on Corbin before locking in the Mandible Claw to successfully defend his title in a match lasting no longer than five minutes.

What’s next for “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt?

The latest episode of SmackDown included a segment where Bray Wyatt, speaking from his ‘Firefly Fun House’, warned WWE legend Hulk Hogan that he will see him in Tampa, Florida at the 2020 Hall of Fame.

Later this month, “The Fiend” will put his Universal Championship on the line against Goldberg on February 27 at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia.

What’s next for Baron Corbin?

It looked as though the storyline between Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin had come to an end after “The Big Dog” defeated his long-term rival in a Falls Count Anywhere match at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

However, the rivalry will continue until at least Super ShowDown, where the two men will meet in a steel cage match.

