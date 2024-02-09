What happened to CM Punk in 2013? Explaining his reference at WrestleMania 40 Kickoff

CM Punk was a part of the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference panel. The Straight Edge Superstar was joined by RAW commentators Pat McAfee and Michael Cole, and former WWE Champion Big E. Punk asked the crowd why they hadn't shown the same energy for him back in 2013.

For context, Punk was responding to the pro-Cody Rhodes chants at the press event. The American Nightmare has been trending heavily since he apparently ceded his WrestleMania spot to The Rock last Friday on SmackDown.

The People’s Champion was responsible for ending CM Punk’s historic WWE Championship reign in 2013. The two men squared off for the title at Royal Rumble 2013. The Great One beat the Second City Saint to claim his eighth world title, ending the latter's reign at 434 days.

They would collide again at Elimination Chamber that year, with Punk experiencing no different outcome that night.

It is worth mentioning that Punk versus Seth Rollins was the original direction for WrestleMania 40, but the former tore his right triceps at Royal Rumble 2024 and had to undergo surgery.

Did CM Punk provide an update on his injury at WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event?

CM Punk was seen wearing an arm brace at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event. The former multi-time world champion said he had surgery a week ago but would continue to make a lot of people angry in WWE.

Expand Tweet

It has been reported that WWE is looking to bring Punk to a commentary role while he recovers from surgery. The Voice of The Voiceless was last seen in a WWE ring on the January 29, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW.

Punk confirmed reports he wouldn't be able to work WrestleMania 40 due to his triceps injury. He was confronted by Drew McIntyre, who (kayfabe) aggravated his injury by stomping on his arm. It remains to be seen when Punk will return to in-ring competition.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE