What happened between CM Punk and current WWE name? Details about potential heat revealed

CM Punk's injury has ruled him out of active competition, but it hasn't necessarily kept him away from pro wrestling. Despite being hurt, Punk has reportedly been backstage on recent editions of NXT and has been very helpful to the wrestlers on the developmental brand.

A recent comment by Booker T in which he mentioned that he had a run-in with Punk last week led to a widespread debate on Wrestling Twitter. After the claim went viral, the former WCW Champion finally provided clarity on the situation. Per the Hall of Famer, he was just trying to be an entertainer.

During an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T mentioned that he and CM Punk won't be fighting. He also said he considered the RAW Superstar a friend. The NXT commentator further added that when he discussed such things, they weren't meant to be taken seriously.

According to the Hall of Famer, he only tried to entertain his fans. Well, it's good to know that everything is good between CM Punk and Booker T. It will be interesting to see if the former makes an on-screen appearance soon.

RAW Superstar wants to face CM Punk at SummerSlam this year

Although CM Punk is away from in-ring competition, superstars always want to face the Chicago native. Punk, too, was eager to compete, but an injury at Royal Rumble 2024 put him on the shelf. While Drew McIntyre took full responsibility for causing the injury, The Second City Saint told him he would get revenge when he returned.

In a recent interview, Drew McIntyre discussed the possibility of facing CM Punk upon the latter's comeback. The Scotsman also expressed being worried that Punk would injure himself during rehab.

"Yeah, I just hope he's careful. Just worried he's going to injure something else during rehab. Man's made of glass. I want that match. I really want that match. I'm just concerned for him, especially wrestling someone like me. I'm a freaking monster in there (...) I got my hands on him. You saw what I did to him at 'Rumble. I tore him to pieces. I chopped him to bits (...) Punk was black and blue. I ended up hurting him in there." [20:05 - 20:39]

At WrestleMania 40, Drew McIntyre will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. If McIntyre is victorious, it will be interesting to see if he will have a title bout against The Second City Saint.

