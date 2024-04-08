What happened between CM Punk and Triple H backstage right before his WWE return? Footage finally released

While WWE often pulls off surprises, last year's Survivor Series arguably had one of the most shocking surprises over the last decade with CM Punk's return. But what exactly happened just before Punk came out on the entrance ramp? A new video has given a sneak peek into an interaction between him and Triple H.

The Cult of Personality is one of the most polarizing figures in the pro-wrestling business, having been involved in multiple controversies in his career. However, his immense charisma and talent have allowed him to be popular and relevant no matter what. His time in AEW was especially marred with less-than-pleasant incidents, but that did not diminish the pop he received at Survivor Series on his return.

On the pre-show of WrestleMania XL Night Two, a short video showed Triple H explaining what transpired before Punk made his return. The WWE CCO came out of the Gorilla position to greet The Second City Saint and explained that everything had been planned meticulously.

A WWE veteran wants CM Punk to be more involved in WrestleMania XL

While CM Punk is suffering an arm injury that has left him unable to participate in WrestleMania as a wrestler, Vince Russo wants him to be a guest referee instead of just commentating.

Speaking on The Brand, Russo explained that it was the obvious best option for Punk at WrestleMania XL.

"Is it not right in front of their [WWE] face that Punk needs to be the guest referee, bro? That's the freaking story!" he said.

According to the veteran, Punk's involvement in the commentary box matters little in terms of ticket sales.

"Send out [Adam] Pearce; make him the freaking guest referee... The fact that he's a commentator, who gives a s**t? Is that gonna sell one more buy, bro, because CM Punk is commentating on the match?" he added. [1:01 - 1:55]

As of now, it remains to be seen what else Punk has in store for fans at WWE WrestleMania XL.

