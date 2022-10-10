What happened between Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar outside WWE in 2018?

Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar are two of the most popular UFC stars to be featured on WWE Television.

While Lesnar has been an active competitor for years, Cormier was the special guest referee for the Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules 2022. This also led to fan theories that Brock Lesnar could return to WWE to confront Cormier.

But why? What happened between Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar away from WWE in 2018?

After Cormier beat Stipe Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 226, he called out Brock Lesnar who was in attendance that night.

The Beast Incarnate entered the octagon and pushed the UFC Heavyweight Champion dramatically. Security and others in the octagon separated the two to prevent what could have been a serious brawl.

Cormier even said “Push me now, you go to sleep later, Brock!”, probably meaning that he would make Brock submit in their duel.

Many thought that a future confrontation between the two could materialize. Unfortunately, Brock Lesnar's busy schedule meant he stayed retired as a UFC fighter.

Could Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar happen in WWE?

After Cormier's appearance on WWE television at Extreme Rules 2022, fans might want to see him wrestle a proper match against a major star. Who could that be?

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, there could be plans for a match between the two UFC stars in the future. However, there are no concrete plans yet.

"There’s people who are speculating maybe he and Brock do their match ... I don’t know. I think if he wants to do pro-wrestling at this stage of his lif … I don’t know. I don’t think he wants to. I haven’t talked to him about this in so long, years." said Dave Meltzer. (H/T The Sportster)

If the company wants to book the mega match, Crown Jewel 2022 on November 5, or even WrestleMania 39, could be a great venue for the encounter.

Would you like to see Cormier vs. Lesnar in WWE? Let us know in the comments section.

