What happened to Dominik Mysterio's eye on WWE RAW? Exploring the truth

After a dominant victory at WWE Bash in Berlin, Rhea Ripley kicked off the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Rhea demanded a shot at Liv Morgan's Women's World Championship, citing her decisive pin over the champion during their mixed tag team match in Berlin.

Dominik Mysterio then came out to confront her, stating that Liv was not afraid of Rhea's challenge. However, Morgan appeared out of nowhere and attacked Rhea from behind. Damian Priest quickly came out to save his Terror Twin.

One interesting detail fans noticed during the segment was that Dirty Dom had a black eye. Rhea took credit for it and even threatened to give him another, implying that he might have been injured during their match at Bash in Berlin.

Later in the show, Dominik will be in action in an Intercontinental Championship qualifying Triple Threat Match, where he will face Dragon Lee and Ilja Dragunov for a spot in the number one contender's fatal four-way match next week.

Dominik Mysterio open to facing former WWE Women's Champion

Dominik Mysterio betraying his 'Mami' Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam to align himself with Liv Morgan was one of the most shocking moments of 2024. Since then, Rhea has been eager to get her hands on Dominik, which we saw a glimpse of at Bash in Berlin.

In a recent interview with Gorilla Position, Dirty Dom was asked about the possibility of facing Rhea Ripley in a match. Dominik responded that he wouldn’t mind facing her, but he also noted that WWE might not book such a match.

"I don't think they'd book it but I'm here for it. [Would you do it?] Yeah. I mean, let's just leave it at that," he said. [From 05:10 to 05:22]

It will be interesting to see if WWE decides to book this Intergender Match down the line.

