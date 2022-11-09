What happened to former WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez?

UFC legend Cain Velasquez had a brief run in WWE from late 2019 to early 2020. He debuted as Rey Mysterio's enforcer during the latter's feud with Brock Lesnar. While Velasquez crushed Lesnar in the Octagon, he later lost to him at WWE Crown Jewel 2019. This bout marked his first and only televised match in the Stamford-based company.

Before his time in WWE, Cardio Cain performed for the Mexican wrestling promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. It was his first dabble in professional wrestling. He teamed up with Psycho Clown on multiple occasions, winning all his matches, and even competed at the AAA TripleMania show.

Cain Velasquez also holds a brilliant record in Mixed Martial Arts. He is a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion and holds other accolades, such as having the most takedowns in UFC history (34). He has 14 wins in his 17 matches in the MMA organization.

A talented superstar, Cain could have made waves in his professional wrestling career. Unfortunately, his stint came to a halt when he was arrested on account of a first-degree murder attempt via gunshot. His original target was 43-year-old Harry Goularte. Reports indicated that the accused also crashed his pickup truck into Harry's vehicle.

According to Cain Velasquez, his motive behind the crime was to avenge the child abuse committed against a young family member. Several other charges were levied on Cain Velasquez while he was incarcerated, mainly relating to firearm possession and its misuse.

The former WWE star attempted to get out on bail attempts multiple times before the judge finally granted it on November 9, 2022. Conditions for his bail include a hefty sum of $1 million and a protective order requiring him to stay at least 300 yards away from other alleged victims. It also includes 24/7 GPS monitoring, outpatient care at Windmill Wellness Ranch, TBI/CTE counseling, and search and seizure conditions.

What did the Santa Clara County judge say to former WWE star Cain Velasquez before his bail?

Velasquez spent a total of eight months behind bars. The judge presiding over his case, Arthur Bocanegra, believed that the punishment for the 40-year-old should be toned down. However, he didn't let him off without warning.

“Mr. Velasquez, I would not release you if I was not convinced that upon a release at this time, eight months later, that you would be a danger to Harry Goularte primarily, Patricia Goularte or Paul Bender," Bocanegra said.

The judge added:

"If you are as devoted a husband and father, I'm confident and have to believe you will not jeopardize anything that would take you away from your son, your daughter, your family. I hope you don't prove me wrong.” (H/T MMA Mania)

Cain Velasquez's last fight inside the Octagon came in February 2019 against Francis Ngannou. He suffered a 26-second knockout loss to the current UFC titleholder.

