What happened to Hulk Hogan's Twitter account? Situation explained following controversial tweets

WWE icon Hulk Hogan has found himself in the midst of controversy once again. This time due to some questionable activity on his X/Twitter account. Hogan has since deleted the tweets, claiming his account was hacked.

Earlier in the day, several tweets from The Hulkster promoted the $HULK crypto token, jumping on the recent celebrity meme coin trend. These promotions were not limited to Twitter. The posts appeared across his social media accounts and website.

The situation got controversial when Hogan began trash-talking rapper Iggy Azalea on the platform, quoting one of her tweets and claiming that she was not good at pumping and that his '$HULK' cryptocurrency has "the real milk." This series of tweets has since been deleted.

Hogan later posted an explanation on Instagram, suggesting that his account had been hacked. He clarified that none of the tweets from the day were posted by him and requested that fans ignore them.

Another interesting development following the incident is that Hulk Hogan has hidden or restricted all of his previous tweets on his account.

WWE recently announced Hulk Hogan's return date

WWE recently announced that the legendary Hulk Hogan will be making an appearance at this year’s Fanatics Fest NYC in New York City. The convention is set to take place from August 16 to 18 at the Javits Center.

In addition to Hogan, Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley will also be making appearances. While Hogan is scheduled to be present for the whole weekend, Rhodes and Ripley will attend only on Sunday. They will participate in live panels, take photos, and sign autographs for fans in attendance.

This WWE partnership with Fanatics Fest came to fruition after Fanatics Events, the live and special event division of Fanatics, successfully hosted WWE’s fan experience event, WWE World, during WrestleMania 40 week earlier this year.

