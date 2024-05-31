What happened to Jey Uso? Potential reason for his WWE absence

Jey Uso is currently working as a singles competitor on Monday Night RAW. The last time the YEET Master appeared on the red brand was on May 20, 2024, when he suffered a loss to Gunther in the King of the Ring semifinal match. Since then, Jey has been absent from Monday nights, sparking curiosity among fans about his whereabouts.

There has been no news of any injury or break for Jey from the Stamford-based promotion, signifying there is no specific rationale for his absence. However, WWE is already advertising the Samoan star for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW on June 3, which will take place inside Giant Center in Hershey, PA.

The 38-year-old star is prominently featured in the promotional material for this show, seemingly confirming his participation.

So, the reason behind his recent absence could be a short break from the company before his upcoming feuds. Additionally, considering his last match against Gunther was brutal and pushed him to the limits, this break could be a way to sell the impact of that clash. It also adds to the storyline by explaining his absence as a recovery period from that intense bout.

It will be intriguing to see how things unfold on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW when Jey Uso makes his return.

Jey Uso could be involved in a massive feud next

Jey Uso has already failed to capture the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash France, indicating that the YEET Master is far from another World title shot on the red brand. However, the next feud for Jey could potentially be his return to the Bloodline saga.

This assumption arises from recent developments in the Bloodline storyline, with Solo Sikoa attempting to establish his dominance over Paul Heyman. Moreover, AJ Styles appears unhappy with his current situation on SmackDown, especially after Nick Aldis rejected his proposal for another World title shot.

This dissatisfaction could lead to a trade between RAW and SmackDown, potentially switching Styles and Jey Uso between the brands. If the Samoan star is traded back to the blue brand, he could reunite with his brother Jimmy Uso to take revenge on Solo Sikoa's version of the Bloodline.

This could set the stage for a showdown between Roman Reigns' Bloodline and Solo Sikoa's faction when the Tribal Chief makes his comeback. Additionally, a recent video of Reigns suggests that the Tribal Chief is training for his return, adding more fuel to this potential storyline.

