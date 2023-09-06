What happened the last time Becky Lynch was on NXT? Reflecting on The Man's initial WWE years

Becky Lynch made headlines after she challenged NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton on the September 5, 2023, episode of the white-and-gold show. The title match is scheduled to take place on the September 12, 2023, edition of WWE NXT.

This won't be the first time The Man will make her way to NXT. Becky Lynch started her WWE journey by signing a developmental contract in 2013. She made her NXT TV debut on June 26, 2014, by defeating Summer Rae. The following week, she teamed up with Bayley to take on Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

The Man later turned heel by attacking The Role Model and siding with Sasha Banks. Upon the character change, Becky Lynch challenged for the NXT Women's Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match but lost. After Banks won the gold in the multi-woman bout, Lynch bested Charlotte Flair and Bayley in a triple-threat contest to earn a title shot but failed to dethrone The Boss.

Lynch could not secure a championship during her WWE NXT stint. She made her main roster debut in July 2015 on Monday Night RAW. Since then, she has won the WWE RAW Women's Championship twice, the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship four times, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship once.

She returned to WWE NXT on November 20, 2019, for a match against Rhea Ripley, but the contest was interrupted by then-NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.

Tiffany Stratton has responded to Becky Lynch's challenge

As mentioned earlier, Becky Lynch challenged the current NXT Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, via a pre-recorded message. The WWE Universe and Stratton were taken aback by her appearance.

Following the challenge, the NXT Women's Champion sent a message to Lynch during a backstage segment.

"So Becky, you may be some WrestleMania main eventer, the number one superstar on RAW, SmackDown, you may be Big Time Becks in your world, but I'm the center of the universe in mine. And next week, the NXT Women's Championship isn't going anywhere. See you next Tuesday, b*tch,” said Stratton.

If The Man wins against Stratton, it will mark the beginning of her first reign with the NXT Women's Championship. Meanwhile, the upstart would aim to secure the most significant victory of her young career next week.

