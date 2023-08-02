What happened the last time Kid Rock appeared in WWE? Reflecting on the musician's wrestling contributions 

WWE fans have been talking non-stop about Kid Rock's alleged return to the company. The controversial musician is rumored to be appearing at SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit via the cold open.

While Kid Rock is far from a regular in World Wrestling Entertainment, he's no stranger to the company. In fact, he even appeared at last year's SummerSlam event in a moment that went viral, albeit not necessarily for a good reason.

Rock was shown sitting in the crowd enjoying the show. He was featured alongside a woman known as Trailer Trash Tammy. While the camera was focused on Kid Rock, he and the woman began to aggressively kiss, shocking viewers, and likely WWE brass.

Beyond the surprising kiss, Kid Rock also held up his middle finger to the cameras, something the company often prefers their superstars to avoid doing. While it was common during the famed Attitude Era, times have changed.

Still, there's evidently no bad blood between WWE and Kid Rock given his alleged role at SummerSlam. The company often uses well known celebrities for their major Premium Live Event cold opens. Meanwhile, top stars from the main roster often fill a similar role for NXT PLEs.

Kid Rock supplied a legendary theme song for WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker

While some fans may want to forget Kid Rock's appearance at WWE SummerSlam 2022, he has offered a much more favored contribution to World Wrestling Entertainment lore.

Rock's song "American Badass" served as The Undertaker's entrance theme throughout much of the Attitude Era before it was changed to "Rollin'" by Limp Bizkit. He also used it upon returning to television at RAW XXX earlier this year.

The American Badass gimmick was a dramatic shift from the spooky, sinister, and undead Undertaker gimmick prior to his leave of absence in 1999. Upon returning, he rode a motorcycle to the ring and rocked a new look to accompany his new theme song.

The Undertaker was involved in a segment with LA Knight and Bray Wyatt at WWE RAW XXX earlier this year. LA Knight disrespected The Deadman, only for the legend to grab him by the throat and toss Knight into Bray, who took care of the loud mouthed superstar.

Regardless of whether or not fans enjoy Kid Rock's controversial antics away from wrestling, there's no denying that his song played a pivotal role in The Undertaker's transformation. It remains a source of nostalgia to this very day.

