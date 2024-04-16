What happened the last time Triple H and R-Truth crossed paths in WWE nearly 13 years ago?

Triple H and R-Truth were involved in a hilarious promo exchange on this week's RAW. WWE's CCO presented Truth and his partner, The Miz, with new belts, and they were named the WWE World Tag Team Champions.

The 52-year-old got The Game muddled up with DIY's Tommaso Ciampa, which bemused his boss, who wanted to get out of the ring as soon as possible. Fans may recall the last encounter between Triple H and R-Truth during the July 25, 2011 episode of RAW. At the time, one-half of the WWE World Tag Team Champions was a heel who believed there was a conspiracy against him in the Stamford-based company.

R-Truth interrupted the 14-time world champion and asked what he would do to stop this conspiracy. The King of Kings mocked the unhinged star, saying he had an imaginary friend called 'Lil Jimmy.'

Triple H brought Truth's former tag partner, John Morrison, back to RAW. The Prince of Parkour attacked his former ally in revenge for putting him on the shelf for several months.

There was no dramatic return between WWE's CCO and Truth on this occasion. The Cerebral Assasin instead booked a match between DIY (Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) and The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed). DIY won, which means they'll face Awesome Truth as their first challenger.

Triple H on R-Truth and The Miz's 'deserved' WrestleMania XL victory

Awesome Truth won the now-former WWE RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL. They took the titles down in a six-pack tag team ladder match after A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) had taken the SmackDown Tag Titles.

This split the undisputed tag titles, which many fans wanted due to the depth of talent on both rosters. Fans also got to see R-Truth rewarded for his hilarious character work.

Triple H took to social media after their win at the Show of Shows in Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia:

"The truth is… these two are awesome. A well-deserved victory for @mikethemiz and @RonKillings at #WrestleMania XL."

R-Truth spent a year off WWE TV due to a serious quad injury but fortunately returned to our screens last November. He was involved in a hilarious story with The Judgement Day, where he believed he was a member.

