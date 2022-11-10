R-Truth gives emotional injury update after going through surgery for "serious" issues

R-Truth reportedly suffered a "very serious injury" during his match on WWE NXT last week and had to be helped out of the arena by referees. The superstar has now spoken up in an emotional post after his surgery.

Reports stated that Truth had torn his quad, with Dave Meltzer focusing on the seriousness of the injury. A quad injury is seen as quite severe, with about four months required to recover from it.

The wrestling world has been very responsive to R-Truth since he suffered his injury, with many of them sending their best wishes and more after he spoke up about his injury.,

"Hey, hey, hey what's up. Hey y'all. First off, I wanna thank each and every one of y'all for your concerns, your goodwills, your prayers, your support. Yes unfortunately, I got hurt. I hit that kryptonite. I did tear my quad tendon and I'm at surgery now as we speak. I'll be going in so yeah. It is what it is. I'll be back. I wanna thank you. I'll be back before y'all knew. Alright, peace," said Truth.

In a new post, R-Truth has revealed that the surgery went well after all, and he is now recovering. He was also emotional and grateful for the support of the WWE Universe, thanking them for all their support during this time.

Check out the post below:

WWE R-TRUTH @RonKillings 🏾, Surgery went well, stay tuned.. I really really appreciate the support and love im receiving from all of you!! I can’t say thank you enough🏾, Surgery went well, stay tuned.. #whatitis I really really appreciate the support and love im receiving from all of you!! I can’t say thank you enough🙏🏾, Surgery went well, stay tuned.. #whatitis https://t.co/OuzNiweAcY

How did R-Truth get injured?

R-Truth's injury came during his NXT match against Grayson Waller.

The match saw the 50-year-old wrestler go down after a botched move where his leg was caught on the top rope from a Tope Con Giro. The referee had to stop the bout after this.

The NXT medical team then escorted him to the backstage area, after which further updates came regarding the star's health.

Given that this came when Truth was finally being featured regularly on WWE television again, this might be quite a blow.

The Sportskeeda community wishes a speedy and full recovery to the veteran.

