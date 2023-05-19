What happened the last time WWE had a live event in India? Triple H challenged a former champion, popular faction was reunited, and more

WWE President Nick Khan reportedly announced that the company will hold a live event this September. Further details are awaited on the nature of the show - whether it will be a part of their tour, as done in previous years, or a Premium Live Event.

In the past decade, the promotion has hosted two live events in India in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Both shows were held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

In 2016, the tour was held on January 15 and 16. Initially, John Cena was set to headline the event but was sidelined owing to a shoulder injury. He was replaced by Roman Reigns, who was in his second reign as WWE Champion. The two-day event garnered many reactions and reviews from enthused fans.

The first night witnessed The Tribal Chief defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Paul Wight (fka Big Show). The second night he went up against Miro (fka Rusev). The match card featured star-studded competitors, including Charlotte Flair, who held the now-retired Divas Championship, Summer Rae, Chad Gable, and many more.

The company's second stint in India took place in 2017 and was scheduled to take place for two days - December 8 and 9. However, due to a lack of sales on the first day, the company canceled day one of their tour.

Shortly after, Triple H announced his attendance at the event and challenged the former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal to a title match. The live tour kickstarted with Finn Balor going up against Bray Wyatt, and Alexa Bliss defending the RAW Women's Championship against Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone). The Shield had reunited by then and made an appearance as a faction just before they disbanded in the following months.

WWE @WWE @JinderMahal was humbled and honored to return home to India as he promoted @WWE 's Live Events in India this December! #ThisWeekInWWE .@JinderMahal was humbled and honored to return home to India as he promoted @WWE's Live Events in India this December! #ThisWeekInWWE https://t.co/DRb16cwV6Y

WWE is considered to be a global phenomenon with fans across nations. Its impact remains to be widespread and expands each day.

Nick Khan and Triple H have been vocal about catering to WWE fanbase in India

WWE's fan base in India has grown manifold over the years. The increase in viewership has continued to hit sky-high numbers. Last year for WrestleMania 38 alone, the Connecticut-based promotion had over 56 million viewers from India.

A couple of years ago, the company hosted a Superstar Spectacle for fans in India during the pandemic in 2021. The match card featured names including Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Guru Raaj, and Indus Sher, to name a few.

Over time, Nick Khan and Triple H have been vocal about catering to the Indian market. Earlier this year, the promotion was rumored to host an event of grand scale in Hyderabad. However, the plans fell through.

The success of their previous live events in India provides WWE with an apt fanbase and environment pertaining to the wrestling industry. It remains to be seen what they have in store for fans.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes