What happened between Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler? Insight into the downfall of their friendship

RAW's latest edition witnessed Nia Jax face Shayna Baszler in a singles match. While both women had their moments, the match was pretty dominated and later won by The Irresistible Force. This contest between the duo also had plenty of history behind it.

While Jax and Baszler battled it out like enemies on the latest edition of the red brand, they used to be friends at one point. The duo was a tag team and enjoyed a great time together. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler formed a team in August 2020 and won the Women's Tag Team Championship the same month.

While they lost their titles four months later at TLC, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were given another Tag Team Title run as they reclaimed their championship at Royal Rumble in 2021.

During their second run as champions, Jax and Baszler defended their gold against big names and were involved in memorable feuds.

However, their time as champions ended after Natalya and Tamina beat them on SmackDown. Later on RAW, a vicious attack by Baszler on Jax led to the team's disbandment. The end of the alliance between Jax and Baszler was part of a storyline, and the duo had a successful time together overall.

Nia Jax recently commented on CM Punk's return

CM Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames brought great excitement to the WWE Universe. While several superstars and fans expressed their happiness, a select few, like Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, seemed disappointed about the 45-year-old's comeback.

One superstar who belongs to the former category and is excited to work with CM Punk is Nia Jax. During a recent interview, she spoke about Punk's return on RAW. The Irresistible Force mentioned she has heard plenty of things about The Best in the World.

Jax said:

"I've never had a chance to work with CM Punk but I've heard many different things about him. I'm excited to see what he's going to be able to to bring you know since he's been gone for a little bit."

You can check out what Nia Jax noted in the video below:

CM Punk's return to WWE will be exciting to watch. While the 45-year-old cut a promo on RAW last week, he will be present on SmackDown this week. It will be worth observing what Punk does on the blue brand.