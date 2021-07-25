What happened between Nick Gage and David Arquette?

Nick Gage is one of the most frightening wrestlers in the world. The deathmatch wrestling legend has been in several controversial situations throughout his career and has even been arrested after he robbed a bank.

Gage is now set to debut in AEW this week when he will face Chris Jericho in what is sure to be a brutal match.

However, one of the most notorious incidents in Nick Gage's career came when he faced former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette in a deathmatch.

Arquette is a famous actor and an ardent wrestling fan who was looking to correct his reputation after his infamous run in WCW. Facing Nick Gage in a deathmatch might not have been the best choice of place to do that.

What happened when Nick Gage faced David Arquette in a deathmatch?

David Arquette returned to wrestling in 2018 and challenged Nick Gage for the GCW World Championship at Joey Janela's LA Confidential event. No one expected what came next.

The two wrestlers faced each other in a deathmatch - Nick Gage's specialty. During the match, Arquette got cut in a planned spot. Moments after that, things went very wrong. Gage talked about the moment in his interview with Chris Van Vliet.

He revealed that he was about to cut Arquette in the planned spot when the actor suddenly moved and the piece of glass went into his neck. Fans gasped as they saw Arquette clutching his hand to his neck as blood spurted out.

Going through old pics on my phone.. Took this picture of @thekingnickgage slicing up David Arquette at the first @GCWrestling_ show in SoCal. Look at the expression on @madmadref's face. pic.twitter.com/LmeFaTS0jH — SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) June 28, 2021

Nick Gage admitted that he thought he had killed Arquette. Arquette was doing the match for a documentary and he left the ring to get the cut checked. It was clear that Arquette was scared at that point and Gage got frustrated. Arquette tried to shoot on his opponent, but Gage judo flipped him to the ground and pinned him.

"It wasn’t my fault, I know how to do things to take care of my opponent. I think he got scared, but relax, you’re not the first guy. We had the discussion, it’s entertainment. I’m not going to cut you badly if you stand still and relax. He spun when I had the glass in my hand, it went in his neck. In my head, I thought I killed him.” revealed Gage

Without selling the ending at all, Arquette left the ring with his hand clutched to his neck.

Turns out Death Matches aren’t my thing — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) November 17, 2018

Thankfully, David Arquette was okay, but Nick Gage termed the actor a "cry baby" because he was upset about the match. Arquette's performance in the match and even continuing after he was clearly scared, however, earned the respect of fans.

