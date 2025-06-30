What happened to Pat McAfee? Reason why he isn’t on WWE RAW anymore

WWE Monday Night RAW's commentary team has been pretty consistent for a while now. "The Voice of WWE," Michael Cole, has been the play-by-play commentator while Pat McAfee has been the man doing professional color commentary.

Recently, however, that hasn't been the case. Pat McAfee has missed multiple weeks of commentary. This includes both appearances on RAW and even at Night of Champions. Some fans have been wondering what has happened to Pat or if he's been fired. The answer is no, he is instead taking time off.

Details are still somewhat vague on whether Pat asked for the time off or if World Wrestling Entertainment insisted upon it. Regardless, Pat revealed that he has been "exhausted" and needed the time away.

Unfortunately for McAfee, some fans didn't react kindly to his revelation. Regardless, Pat wasn't fired from WWE, nor has he quit his role as commentator. Instead, he is just gone for the time being.

There is one unanswered question regarding Pat's absence, however. It isn't yet clear how long the sports analyst will be away from RAW. Regardless, at least for now, it appears that his focus will be on his family and his various jobs outside of professional wrestling.

A familiar face has been filling in for Pat McAfee on WWE RAW

Generally speaking, a player as key to a product as Pat McAfee missing television should be a major blow. Thankfully, WWE has a wealth of experienced and talented commentators who are capable of both play-by-play and color commentary roles.

The man Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment have chosen to replace Pat McAfee, at least temporarily, is Corey Graves. This isn't a major surprise, as Corey has commentated on RAW and SmackDown in the past and often alongside Michael Cole.

Recently, however, Corey hadn't been involved with WWE's main roster. Instead, he has kept busy as the third man in the booth on NXT. Additionally, Corey was the play-by-play commentator for the AAA Worlds Collide special. He also frequently serves as the commentator for Speed, although it isn't his role exclusively.

For now, Corey has been on NXT, in addition to his newly regained duties on RAW. It is not clear how long Graves will be handling broadcast duties on the red brand, but if anybody is fit and ready to go, Corey is likely one of the best options available. He has spent time as both a color and play-by-play commentator, meaning he can fill in for any role at any time.

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

