What happened between Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW? Can she actually wrestle him?

Rhea Ripley is a mainstay of WWE RAW despite her being the SmackDown Women’s Champion. The Eradicator of the Judgment Day has stood toe-to-toe with her male peers on the red brand. This week on RAW was no different for The Nightmare.

Rhea Ripley accompanied Judgment Day to the ring on WWE RAW this week. Paul Heyman wanted to broker a deal between The Bloodline and Judgment Day. The two groups stood face-to-face inside the squared circle. At one point, Rhea decided to switch places with Finn Balor so she could face Solo Sikoa.

The crowd popped huge for the interaction. Paul Heyman asked if everything was okay, to which Rhea replied, “For now.” For those wondering if The Eradicator can take on The Enforcer, the simple answer is yes.

This isn’t the first time WWE has teased a mixed match between Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa. The two had a staredown on the January 16, 2023 episode of Monday Night RAW. Solo and Dominik Mysterio had gotten into each other’s face until The Nightmare stepped in for her Dom Dom.

Rhea Ripley had an impressive showing against Akira Tozawa

The reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion wrestled Akira Tozawa in an impromptu mixed match on the December 12, 2022 episode of WWE RAW. The match took place after the Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) convinced Tozawa to wrestle The Nightmare.

The two would soon find themselves on opposing sides of the squared circle. The match featured plenty of interference from the Profits and Judgment Day. The closing moments of the match saw Rhea avoid a Drop Zone to hit a massive Riptide on her opponent for the win.

It remains to be seen if and when WWE will book a match between Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa. For now, The Bloodline and Judgment Day have some problems to take care of.

Are you excited for a potential matchup between Rhea and Solo? Let us know in the comments!

