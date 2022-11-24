Prior to his AEW stint, Ricky Starks was part of a rather memorable WWE segment with Roman Reigns. This took place on an episode of Monday Night RAW in 2018, so we'll refresh your memory in case you have forgotten.

At the time, Starks worked a couple of WWE segments as an extra. One of them was alongside Reigns. The current AEW star played the role of a US Marshal who showed up on RAW and arrested The Big Dog live on air.

Roman Reigns resisted arrest by attacking Ricky Starks. He fended off both him and the other marshals while being handcuffed. Unfortunately, his rival Brock Lesnar then emerged and assaulted him with a steel chair, forcing WWE medical staff to stretcher him out of the arena.

Ricky Starks' thoughts on Roman Reigns

Ricky Starks has only worked with Roman Reigns on one occasion, but he was full of praise for him. He talked about how he apologized to him for attacking him during their segment, even though it was planned well in advance.

"When I showed up to work that day, they said, 'you're gonna be, you know, they said you're gonna be a cop, then they said you're gonna be a sheriff, it's, they called it something else. So I went there, showed up, talked to Roman (Reigns). Everything was cool, he had to put these cuffs on and they were really tight and he goes, 'hey man, I can't do anything when I got my hands cuffed, so sorry ahead of time'. And man, I went to grab him (imitates how he grabbed Reigns) like that to come out of the ring, and he woah (imitates how Reigns hit him very hard), and I said, 'oh okay'. Get in the corner, and he starts stomping the s— out of him. But he was a really great guy, because afterwards, he apologized." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Starks currently hones his craft under the AEW lights. Reigns, meanwhile, is arguably the biggest star in the wrestling industry. His dominant, um, reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is breaking all kinds of records and is on track to become an all-timer of a run.

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes