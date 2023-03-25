Many months ago, it seemed as if Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey would do battle at WrestleMania 39. Lynch finished up with Bianca Belair and Rousey was still the SmackDown Women's Champion. The Baddest Woman on the Planet, however, wasn't on the blue brand for the past few weeks.

With less than ten days to go before the two-night extravaganza of WrestleMania 39, what is Ronda Rousey's true status for the show? She had originally posted an injury update to her Instagram, disclosing a current injury to her elbow.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, however, the former women's champion informed the WWE Universe that she and Shayna Baszler will take part in the women's Showcase match at WrestleMania 39.

After Shotzi and Natalya qualified for the Showcase match by defeating Lacey Evans and Xia Li, Rousey and Baszler appeared. The injury revelation is apparently not severe enough after she and Baszler announced that they were indeed taking part in the Showcase match at the Show of Shows.

The two former UFC stars didn't want to get physical in Las Vegas despite selling out the town several times as UFC competitors. Instead, she and Baszler reminded the WWE Universe that every star in the ring had a reason for wanting to fight the two friends.

She mentioned giving injuries to Shotzi, Natalya, and Raquel Rodriguez and how Liv Morgan's feelings were hurt after taking the SmackDown Women's Championship from her at Extreme Rules.

With matches still being finalized in the days leading up to the event, it appears as if the Show of Shows will not go on without one of the most recognizable faces in WWE. Despite a circuitous route, Rousey will indeed compete at WrestleMania 39.

Ronda Rousey's Road to WrestleMania 39

Rousey's initial path to Hollywood seemed to be a one-on-one bout with her longtime rival, Becky Lynch. The two didn't have the singles match that fans wanted, and Hollywood seemed like the perfect stage.

In December 2022, however, Rousey lost the SmackDown Women's Title to a returning Charlotte Flair. Rousey later appeared in a tag team action alongside Shayna Baszler.

It seemed as if Rousey and Baszler were racking up wins en route to a potential match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Many fans thought that the match would be against Damage CTRL, but they lost their belts to Becky Lynch and Lita.

The two teams could still have tangled with each other due to the history between Lynch and Rousey. But with a few weeks to go before WrestleMania 39, Lynch and Lita were joined by Trish Stratus to continue battling Damage CTRL.

Despite not getting a singles match this year, Rousey is set to light up the WrestleMania stage alongside her best friend Shayna Baszler. If the duo manages to win at the Show of Shows, a potential women's tag team title match could be on the cards.

