Dusty Rhodes, a WWE Hall of Famer, worked for WWE for the majority of his life, while Stephanie McMahon has been representing the company for years.

There was a time when the two worked together in a 2012 storyline. Fans noticed something unusual during their promo on an episode on RAW.

What happened between Stephanie McMahon and Dusty Rhodes during their promo on RAW?

It was one such incident where superstars went off-script. As a part of the rivalry, Dusty Rhodes was talking to Triple H inside the ring, defending his sons. Stephanie McMahon tried to interfere, but Rhodes stopped her by putting his palm on her face.

That move wasn't planned. Stephanie looked very upset and immediately slapped Dusty's hand away. The WWE Hall of Famer improvised as he used to as a wrestler. However, his hand gesture felt disrespectful.

Why couldn't Dusty Rhodes' son, Cody, use his last name outside of WWE?

Outside of WWE, Cody Rhodes was known as The American Nightmare Cody. Under this name, he has competed in various major promotions like NJPW.

Cody couldn't use his last name for years as it was trademarked by WWE. The company filed the trademark in 2009, which expired in 2019. The former AEW TNT Champion filed the trademark for his name on the day WWE's trademark expired. This wasn't a coincidence, as he previously spoke to Sports Illustrated about having plans to get his last name back:

"I’ll tell you this, and I’ve not told anyone this, but I don’t mind that WWE took away my last name. Deep down, in my bones, I definitely want it back, and I have plans to get it back, but there's something to being Cody. The longer I don’t have a last name, the more I’m okay with it. That’s not to say WWE is holding it ransom. It’s literally an intellectual property law that easily can be remedied, but there is something about being Cody that I don’t mind."

