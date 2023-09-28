What happened when The Rock came face to face with a 39-year veteran? Know the story

The Rock has been an instrumental figure in WWE ever since his debut in the 90s. He was pivotal in the company's development throughout the Attitude Era. The most electrifying man in the industry made an unexpected return on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago where he confronted Austin Theory.

Given his family and his association with wrestling, it is a given that The Rock has crossed paths with many notable names in the industry. Whether to compete with them in the ring or otherwise.

Despite not being directly associated with WWE, The Great Muta was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. He had an expansive career spanning over 39 years. He once had an iconic rivalry with Sting in their early days as pro-wrestlers.

Recently, a clip surfaced on social media where Dwayne Johnson met The Great Muta. It was at the premiere of his movie Hercules. The 60-year-old donned the character's look and attire from the movie. They came face to face and then shook hands as The Rock proceeded to talk about Muta's influence on his wrestling career.

The most electrifying man in WWE has not announced any specific plans for his future or clarified whether his SmackDown appearance was a one-time gig. There would be a list of memorable and blockbuster feuds that could take place if he returned, starting off with Austin Theory, who rubbed him the wrong way on the show.

The Rock has unfinished business in WWE

Prior to his SmackDown appearance this month, The Great One was a guest on Pat McAfee's talk show. He spoke about iconic moments in his career and his other ventures. Given Roman Reigns' meteoric rise in recent years, The Rock has been questioned on the possibility of them ever clashing in the ring on numerous occasions.

Technically, they briefly met in the ring when The Shield was taking over WWE in 2013. They attacked The Rock during his feud with CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. Little did either man know that years later, they might face each other at The Grandest Stage of All.

On the show, the 51-year-old also mentioned that a match against Roman Reigns almost took place at WrestleMania 39. He said WWE was unable to get fans in the right frame of mind to proceed with a match of that magnitude. The multi-time champion also mentioned how Nick Khan was instrumental in bringing the whole thing together.

Following this, murmurs of this behemoth of a clash taking place at WrestleMania 40 have only become stronger since The Great One's return to SmackDown. Hopefully, it may only be a matter of time before the two megastars will come face to face in singles competition.

Do you think The Rock and Roman Reigns are on a collision course? Sounf off in the comments section below.

