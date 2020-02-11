What happened to Matt Hardy after Randy Orton attack on WWE RAW (Unaired video)

Randy Orton attacked Matt Hardy with a steel chair

WWE has released unaired footage of what happened following Randy Orton’s attack on Matt Hardy on the February 10 episode of Monday Night RAW.

The segment began with Orton beginning to explain why he brutally attacked Edge with a Con-Chair-To to the back of his neck on the post-Royal Rumble episode of RAW, which prompted Hardy – Edge’s former enemy-turned-ally – to make an appearance.

Despite attempting to reason with Orton, Hardy soon found himself on the receiving end of an RKO from the 13-time World Champion, followed by a Con-Chair-To.

As you can see below, scenes after the segment showed Hardy being helped out of the ring and to the backstage area by two doctors and two referees, as well as WWE producer Pat Buck.

Why did Edge not appear on WWE RAW?

Adam Copeland, aka Edge, was originally advertised to appear on RAW for the first time since he was attacked by Randy Orton a fortnight ago.

However, shortly before this week’s episode, the company’s website published a storyline update which explained why the Hall of Famer did not appear.

"Adam continues to recover at home but for now the family respectfully declines any further comment. They ask for everyone to please respect their privacy at this time."