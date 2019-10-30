What happened to WWE's Paige? From NXT Women's Champion to retiring from in-ring action early

Paige

What happened to Paige?

Former WWE wrestler Paige retired from in-ring competition in 2018, on the RAW after WrestleMania. The first-ever NXT Women's Champion had to quit wrestling as she suffered a serious injury to her neck during a match with Sasha Banks.

The English Superstar had to announce her retirement due to the neck injury, having suffered another injury to the same region a few years earlier.

Following her retirement from in-ring competition, Paige became SmackDown's general manager, before Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon, and Triple H announced sweeping changes in WWE, with one of them being the removal of the general manager's role on both brands.

This meant that Paige did not have a role in WWE, and she disappeared from WWE television for a while.

She then promoted the film based on her life, Fighting With My Family, before returning to WWE earlier in 2019. Paige became the manager of the Kabuki Warriors, the team of Asuka and Kairi Sane.

But, she once again disappeared from WWE television, before returning recently for WWE Backstage, a studio show for SmackDown on FS1. She has featured alongside Renee Young and Booker T on the Blue brand's show.

She then featured on the 28th October 2019 episode of RAW, where she reunited with the Kabuki Warriors. Paige introduced the Japanese duo and hyped them up. But the duo didn't seem impressed with Paige, shouted something in Japanese before Asuka sprayed the green mist on Paige's face.

When is Paige coming back to WWE?

Paige will not be able to wrestle again due to her serious injury, but she will be involved in pro wrestling and WWE in some capacity. She will continue to appear on the WWE Backstage show, but she may not return to WWE television as the manager of the Kabuki Warriors again after the Women's Tag Team Champions turned on her.

Paige will also feature on WWE's reality show Total Divas, where she has a guest role for season 9 of the show. Paige also revealed in a recent interview with Metro that she wants to follow in the footsteps of "The Rock" Dwayne Johnson and join Hollywood.