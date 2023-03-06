What happened between Triple H and Chyna? Looking back at the end of their multi-year relationship

Triple H and Chyna were one of the power couples in WWE back in the day. The former is known for his relationship and eventual marriage with Stephanie McMahon, but there was a time when he was actively seeing his fellow DX member.

Triple H and Chyna dated for four years from 1996 to 2000. Things came to an end when The Game started getting involved with Stephanie. The couple's clashes over their future plans and children, combined with The Ninth Wonder of the World's problems with addiction, led to their split.

The WWE Hall of Famer left WWE in 2001, with her last match coming against Lita at Judgment Day 2001. She reportedly wanted to explore other options besides wrestling and departed the company. She had a short stint in New Japan Pro-Wrestling before working in adult films.

Chyna was one of the pillars of women's wrestling. Her contributions to the industry during her WWE stint paved the way for many women to follow in her footsteps.

Jim Ross' opinion on Triple H and Chyna's split

Jim Ross was among those who witnessed Triple H and Chyna's relationship and how it ended. On his Grilling JR podcast, he stated that the latter was shattered by their break-up and never emotionally recovered from it.

"The love of her life and her had a break-up, and I think that she never recovered from that to a large degree, quite frankly," said Ross. "Those that know her better than me I’m sure will hear about this, Conrad, those who are closer to her, especially after the WWE years, which I was not. Full transparency. I think that she had to start healing again after WWE and she could just not get over the hump."

WWE @WWE TONIGHT! Hear the incredible story of @ChynaJoanLaurer on an all-new episode of Biography: WWE Legends at 8/7c only on @AETV TONIGHT! Hear the incredible story of @ChynaJoanLaurer on an all-new episode of Biography: WWE Legends at 8/7c only on @AETV. https://t.co/IyvQITzKXk

She began dating Sean Waltman in 2003. The two had an on-off relationship throughout. The pair released an adult film in 2004 that became successful.

The former DX member was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the faction in 2019. She hasn't been inducted on her own.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes