WWE News: What happened when SmackDown went off the air? (14th February, 2017)

Dean Ambrose defeated on The Miz in an Intercontinental Championship contest.

by Riju Dasgupta News 15 Feb 2017, 15:52 IST

The referee catches Maryse getting involved in the title match

What’s the story?

After a power-packed main event on SmackDown that featured WWE Champion Bray Wyatt in his very first title defence (against former champions John Cena and AJ Styles), fans inside the arena were treated to a dark match when the cameras stopped rolling.

This match featured the Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose defending his title against The Miz, reviving their rivalry. Ambrose picked up the win with The Dirty Deeds after the referee caught Maryse interfering. You can watch the match below:

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose is currently part of a feud with Baron Corbin after their encounter in the Elimination Chamber. Earlier, the two men had thrown fists at one another and Ambrose had been taken to a medical facility soon after.

It seemed baffling that not only would he return, he would be fit to compete, even in kayfabe. The two men fought in a ring set up for 205 Live. The match went on for a sum total of just around 13 minutes and can be viewed in its entirety at this location.

The heart of the matter

After a long and personal feud, Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz on SmackDown Live to become Intercontinental Champion for the second time in his career. The Miz had elevated the title during his reign, and his obsession for the Championship was one of the central features of SmackDown Live.

This dark match is a repeat of both their on-air matches over the past few months, as well as dark segments. Much like the on-air segment, The Miz’s wife Maryse got involved in this one too.

What’s next?

As of now, The Miz has moved beyond the Ambrose program and is slated to enter one with John Cena soon. Much like the last feud with Ambrose, Maryse will be involved in this one as well, with Cena's girlfriend Nikki Bella.

The seeds for the same were sown in Elimination Chamber. Dean Ambrose is currently in a program with Baron Corbin as previously mentioned. It is unlikely that The Miz and Ambrose will revive their feud anytime soon.

Sportskeeda’s take

Both these men should be in high profile matches at Wrestlemania as they are two of the top stars on Smackdown Live. This may have been the last time the two men face each other, for a long time.

