What happened with Roman Reigns after WWE SmackDown

The Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin story continued

Roman Reigns defeated Baron Corbin in an untelevised match after the February 21 episodes of WWE SmackDown and 205 Live.

The four-time WrestleMania main-eventer, who did not appear on this week’s SmackDown, will face Corbin in a steel cage match at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia on February 27.

As you can see below, Reigns also had some fun with the crowd during the dark match, with one fan even filming a 10-second video with “The Big Dog” at ringside.

Another SmackDown dark match saw Apollo Crews defeat Gran Metalik before the show went on the air.

Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin at Super ShowDown

It looked as though the long-term rivalry between Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin had come to an end when the former Shield member picked up the victory in a Falls Count Anywhere match at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

However, the storyline has continued in recent weeks, with Corbin claiming that Reigns has still never defeated him in a one-on-one encounter ahead of their rematch at Super ShowDown.

In reality, Reigns has won three of the five televised singles matches between the two men, with Corbin winning the other two.