What happened to WWE commentator Michael Cole? Exploring reason behind his absence

Michael Cole has been the voice of WWE for nearly three decades now, and the legend has been acknowledged by millions as the Greatest of All Time when it comes to commentary. However, the legend has been absent from RAW and SmackDown over the past couple of weeks.Throughout his career, Cole has rarely missed a show. Over almost thirty years, his time away from the commentary table has always made headlines all around the world, and this has been the situation lately as well. That track record has made him one of the most dependable figures in WWE’s modern history, but the sudden nature of his absence lately has sparked curiosity among viewers and speculation among fans all around the world.At the moment, WWE has not made any comments on Cole’s time away from television. There have been no reports of health issues, nor has there been confirmation of a permanent change to the commentary teams. With no proper reason for his absence announced, Cole might seemingly be enjoying some time off TV lately.However, with WWE Wrestlepalooza right around the corner, it doesn’t seem like Michael Cole’s time off will be for long. The GOAT behind the commentary table might make his return very soon. Cole will seemingly be back at the premium live event to resume what he is best at and be the voice for the company once again. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the legend next.Michael Cole addressed his retirement from commentary recentlyThe Greatest of All Time, Michael Cole, has been the voice of WWE for almost 30 years now, and there is nobody who has proved to be better than him. Cole is seemingly nearing his retirement very soon, and the legend addressed the same recently during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The legend stated that he might have around 4-5 years in his career before he marks his retirement from commentary.&quot;Oh, well, I'm gonna have to stop or else,&quot; Michael Cole said. &quot;I'm gonna be married 30 years, so if I want it to last longer than that, I'm probably going to have to stop at some point. But no, it won't be anytime soon. I still got a lot of work to do with this company. I mean, there's still a lot of stuff to do. Still a lot of shows to call. I told somebody that I would -- you know, I'm 56 now, so 60 sounds like a pretty good age to maybe slow down a little bit.&quot;It is undoubtedly not going to be easy to fill in Cole’s shows for anyone, and fans will have to wait and see if there will ever be a commentator who could come near to the legend.