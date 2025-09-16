  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Michael Cole
  • What happened to WWE commentator Michael Cole? Exploring reason behind his absence

What happened to WWE commentator Michael Cole? Exploring reason behind his absence

By Ishaan Rathi
Published Sep 16, 2025 00:36 GMT
Michael Cole has been with WWE for decades now [Image Credits: WWE.com]
Michael Cole has been with WWE for decades now [Image Credits: WWE.com]

Michael Cole has been the voice of WWE for nearly three decades now, and the legend has been acknowledged by millions as the Greatest of All Time when it comes to commentary. However, the legend has been absent from RAW and SmackDown over the past couple of weeks.

Ad

Throughout his career, Cole has rarely missed a show. Over almost thirty years, his time away from the commentary table has always made headlines all around the world, and this has been the situation lately as well. That track record has made him one of the most dependable figures in WWE’s modern history, but the sudden nature of his absence lately has sparked curiosity among viewers and speculation among fans all around the world.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

At the moment, WWE has not made any comments on Cole’s time away from television. There have been no reports of health issues, nor has there been confirmation of a permanent change to the commentary teams. With no proper reason for his absence announced, Cole might seemingly be enjoying some time off TV lately.

Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

However, with WWE Wrestlepalooza right around the corner, it doesn’t seem like Michael Cole’s time off will be for long. The GOAT behind the commentary table might make his return very soon. Cole will seemingly be back at the premium live event to resume what he is best at and be the voice for the company once again. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the legend next.

Ad

Michael Cole addressed his retirement from commentary recently

The Greatest of All Time, Michael Cole, has been the voice of WWE for almost 30 years now, and there is nobody who has proved to be better than him. Cole is seemingly nearing his retirement very soon, and the legend addressed the same recently during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

The legend stated that he might have around 4-5 years in his career before he marks his retirement from commentary.

Ad
"Oh, well, I'm gonna have to stop or else," Michael Cole said. "I'm gonna be married 30 years, so if I want it to last longer than that, I'm probably going to have to stop at some point. But no, it won't be anytime soon. I still got a lot of work to do with this company. I mean, there's still a lot of stuff to do. Still a lot of shows to call. I told somebody that I would -- you know, I'm 56 now, so 60 sounds like a pretty good age to maybe slow down a little bit."
Ad

It is undoubtedly not going to be easy to fill in Cole’s shows for anyone, and fans will have to wait and see if there will ever be a commentator who could come near to the legend.

About the author
Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan Rathi

Twitter icon

Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.

Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket.

Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications