What happened to WWE star Alexa Bliss? Medical update shared

After falling to Bianca Belair at the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE star Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen in WWE. Some stars take time off after extended runs, and Bliss has missed the Road to WrestleMania.

Some have speculated that there aren't any creative plans for her since she last challenged for the RAW Women's Championship. But what's the real reason the former multi-time champion hasn't been on RAW?

Alexa Bliss actually had a health scare, revealing that she had to have a procedure done on the skin of her face. Some spots on her face had to be removed, so she shared that news with fans worldwide.

The former SmackDown and RAW Women's Champion revealed that she had some harmful patches on her face, implying that they were due to the use of tanning beds earlier in her career. With that revelation, the mystery behind her recent absence from WWE seems to have been resolved.

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE @LillieChris Thank you! Don’t worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds! Lol @LillieChris Thank you! Don’t worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds! Lol

Bliss has also been dealing with lingering issues surrounding the WWE return of Bray Wyatt. While Wyatt claims to have changed since his return, his influence obviously hasn't left the mind of the former multi-time champion.

During the build-up to her feud with Bianca Belair, Uncle Howdy kept creeping into her psyche. Bliss maintained that she was in control of her actions, and not Wyatt or Uncle Howdy.

Uncle Howdy kept questioning whether or not she was really in charge. The last shot of Bliss in a WWE ring was after Uncle Howdy continued his mind games.

Alexa Bliss has been one of the top female WWE performers

While stars like Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair have been in the title picture as of late, Bliss has always been a valuable member of the roster. There aren't many women in WWE who can give promos like Alexa Bliss, and she also showed her versatility as a dark, twisted female ally of the Fiend.

With that well-rounded character ability, Bliss has had success as a heel and a babyface, and as the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. She's also won the WWE Women's Tag Team titles with both Asuka and Nikki Cross.

As the Road to WrestleMania continues, spots on the card are filling up. WWE recently announced a "Showcase" match featuring four women's teams. Bliss could have been a part of that, but the time off served her health in the long run.

A return on the post-WrestleMania episode of RAW could be in the cards since recovery time from a skin procedure may not be as long as other medical issues. While she might have been away due to a surgical procedure, Alexa Bliss managed to stay busy.

On tonight's episode of Fox's The Masked Singer, Bliss was revealed as one of this season's singers. Donning a bright pink axolotl costume, Alexa rocked the stage and showed off her talents outside of the wrestling ring.

With change likely to come after WrestleMania 39, will it coincide with the anticipated return of the talented performer? If Asuka bests Belair for the RAW Women's title, she'll need fresh challengers.

Since she and Bliss were recently tag team champions, that could easily be a storyline. If she isn't incorporated into ongoing angles, Alexa Bliss might seek opportunities outside of WWE with her contract expiring at the end of 2023.

