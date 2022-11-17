Former Women’s Tag Team Champion Aliyah hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since the September 12 edition of RAW, where she and Raquel Rodriguez dropped the tag team titles to IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

Known as Jasmin Areebi on independent circuits, the former champion has been a mainstay of WWE since 2015. She debuted at the NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable event on May 20 alongside Tyler Breeze and prominently featured in the mid-card. Her first main roster appearance was in January 2017 on SmackDown against Carmella.

The 27-year-old superstar holds the record for the fastest victory in WWE history at 3.17 seconds, when she defeated Natalya on an episode of SmackDown in January 2022. The former NXT star is also the first female Arab-Canadian wrestler to win a championship in WWE.

Aliyah is believed to have been injured in her last fight. Dave Meltzer initially reported that it wasn’t a serious wound, and she was expected to make a quick comeback. However, recent statements by the superstar disclosed the full extent of her injuries.

The former champion is suffering from injuries to her ribs and AC bone. It apparently occurred mid-way during her last tag team match. A potential return date wasn’t provided on her Instagram post, although she does want to make an imminent return to the ring.

Aliyah and Raquel Rodrigeuz won the vacant Women’s Tag Team Championship on the August 29 edition of Monday Night RAW. The match saw a controversial finish, resulting in a rematch in which they lost their titles.

Following her partner’s absence, Raquel briefly teamed up with Shotzi to fight Bayley and her stooges. They are on their separate ways as Shotzi recently earned a shot at the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Aliyah believes Raquel Rodriguez was the reason for her first championship victory in WWE

Following their tag team title win, Cathy Kelley met the ecstatic crowd-favorite duo backstage. Rodriguez compared her past struggles in NXT to the moment of glory in the present.

Aliyah was short but brief in her words. She thanked her partner for being by her side and helping her win a WWE title after seven years:

"I truly didn't believe that I deserved this match. But having you [Raquel Rodriguez] by my side, I 100% believe that I could've taken this so thank you so much. I believed in you every second of the way."

Will Aliyah reunite with Raquel Rodriguez after her return? It is highly likely in the current situation as the latter is not involved in a major program.

