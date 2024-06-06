What happened to WWE star Asuka? Details on injury status and return

Asuka is presently on hiatus from WWE. The Empress of Tomorrow wrestled her last match at Backlash France, where she and Kairi Sane wrestled Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the Women's Tag Team Title. She and Sane lost the gold to Belair and Cargill at the premium live event.

Amid her absence, Asuka shared an update on her official social media account. She recently posted a picture of her knee in a brace and captioned it, "My Knee." This seemingly indicates that the 42-year-old star hurt her knee and will likely not return to the Stamford-based promotion in the coming weeks.

You can view her post below.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Normally, a knee injury takes roughly six months to heal. However, the exact timeline varies depending on the individual and their activities, which can affect the rehabilitation process.

Asuka was set to participate in the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament. However, WWE later announced that she was not medically cleared and was replaced by Dakota Kai.

It remains to be seen when the former Women's Champion will make her sensational return to WWE following her recent injury.

Who could be Asuka's opponent after her WWE comeback?

Asuka could rekindle her feud with Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair upon her return. She might look to seek revenge against The EST and Cargill for dethroning her and Kairi Sane as Women's Tag Team Champions at Backlash France on May 4, 2024.

The Kabuki Warriors could confront the current champions and challenge them to a rematch for the Women's Tag Team Title at a high-profile premium live event. Otherwise, The Empress of Tomorrow might target Bayley or whoever holds the Women's Championship at that time if she is drafted to SmackDown.

The Damage CTRL member's last Women's Title reign came in 2023. She defeated Bianca Belair at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event to secure the gold.

Expand Tweet

The Japanese star's reign was short-lived, as she lost the title at SummerSlam 2023 in a Triple Threat match involving Charlotte Flair and Belair. If she decides to confront the Women's Champion upon her return, it could allow her to capture the title for the fourth time. It remains to be seen whom The Empress of Tomorrow will target after she returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback