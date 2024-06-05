WWE star Asuka shares unfortunate update

WWE Superstar Asuka has provided an unfortunate update today on social media. The Damage CTRL member has not been in action since WWE Backlash last month in France.

Asuka was supposed to compete in this year's Queen of the Ring tournament but was pulled due to an injury. Dakota Kai replaced her but lost to Lyra Valkyria in the first round.

The Empress of Tomorrow has not been seen on WWE television as of late, and it is now known why. The veteran shared an image with her knee in a brace today on social media after there were rumors she suffered a legitimate injury last month.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defeated The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) at Backlash 2024 to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship. Kairi Sane has since debuted a new theme song for herself during Asuka's hiatus.

Hikaru Shida comments on learning from WWE star Asuka

Former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida recently commented on working with Asuka and said she learned a lot from the veteran.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo last August, Shida praised Asuka but noted that they were not speaking during the time of the interview. She noted that the former NXT Women's Champion taught her a lot early in her career and she viewed her as a teacher.

"For now, we don't talk. But I had been [a] freelancer after six years, I started wrestling, and when I became [a] freelancer, Kana-san told me many things, like how I negotiate with the companies and how I [sic] wrestle as [a] freelancer. She was always like a teacher to me. I don't know how she feels, but for me, she was kind of a teacher, especially after I became a freelancer because she was also freelancer."

Shida added that the two don't talk as much in the United States but she is grateful for what she has learned from the WWE Superstar.

"She told me a lot of things. And after she came to the US, actually, we [didn't] talk, maybe only one or two times. So, we don't talk, and we don't text each other, but still, I learned so many things." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Asuka has accomplished a lot during her time in WWE but has never won a match at WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see how long she will be out of action due to her injury.

