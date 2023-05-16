What happened to WWE Superstar Shanky? Why is he not with Jinder Mahal on RAW?

Shanky was among the superstars who became free agents after the WWE Draft 2023. The 31-year-old was expected to rejoin Jinder Mahal on WWE RAW after the Draft but didn’t show up. His absence from the red brand stirred a debate on the internet about his whereabouts.

For those wondering, Shanky was sent back to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, to improve his craft. His final match on the main roster transpired on the July 22, 2022, episode of SmackDown, where he and Mahal lost to The Viking Raiders.

His alliance with Jinder Mahal ended after the Modern Day Maharaja was sent to NXT. The latter made his shocking return to the developmental brand on January 10, 2023. He attacked the Creed Brothers, allying with Indus Sher.

Mahal continued to appear on the white and gold brand as part of his alliance with Sanga and Veer Mahaan. He even challenged Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship on the February 21, 2023, episode of the brand. However, he failed to win the title.

Indus Sher’s run on NXT came to an end in April 2023. The group was called to RAW as part of the Draft. Veer and Sanga dominated the competition on the latest episode of the red brand. After the match, the duo was put over by Mahal.

Shanky regularly showed off dance moves on WWE SmackDown

Shanky was a heel when he aligned with Jinder Mahal on SmackDown after the 2021 Draft. However, the big man started to show signs of a face turn after he began dancing before and in between his matches on the blue brand.

The former CWE star first showed signs of a face turn on the May 27, 2022, episode of SmackDown. He would continue to dance in front of fans, much to the annoyance of Jinder Mahal.

Here’s a clip of Shanky dancing in front of Samantha Irvin.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the big man.

