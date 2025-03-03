What does heel mean in WWE?

WWE is no longer just a wrestling show. Triple H and numerous executives of the company have dubbed it a sports entertainment company, which fits well with the work that is being done. WWE superstars are not only wrestlers but also actors and narrative artists, and they're expected to entertain fans with their characters and storylines.

Using their gimmicks, or personas, the superstars are divided into two categories, babyfaces and heels. Babyface is a term usually used for superstars who work as heroes for the fans, using fair means to win their matches, which the WWE Universe is expected to support and cheer.

On the other hand, heel is a term used when a superstar portrays an antihero or fully-fledged villain. These superstars might have numerous reasons for turning heel, including frustration with the company, a slow career path when using fair practices to win their matches, and more.

These are the ones that the WWE Universe hates, but the more heat a heel generates with the crowd, the more successful they are considered to be. A heel needs a lot of character work to maintain their aura and make the fans hate them and boo them. Their work also leads to fans inclining towards the babyfaces even more, enhancing both the characters simultaneously.

Is this the first time John Cena turned heel in WWE?

John Cena's massive career in the Stamford-based company has been filled with achievements, which he has always credited his fans for. Cena is undoubtedly a role model to millions around the world, and his family-friendly character is beloved by children, which paved his way to glory.

While Cena has been booed a few times before, he has not been a heel since the mid-2000s, when he portrayed his Doctor of Thuganomics character. Him aligning with The Rock and attacking Cody Rhodes was a truly shocking moment for fans, as no one expected the company to turn Cena heel during the final year of his career.

Fans will now have to wait and see what Triple H has in store for the Franchise Player after his shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber.

