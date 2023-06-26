"What the hell is going on here" - Former rival was once dumbfounded witnessing The Undertaker break character during a match

The Undertaker is undoubtedly the most popular character in WWE’s history. He has struck fear in the heart of his opponents and fans alike. While many feared The Deadman in the ring, few knew that he was actually afraid of cucumbers.

Throughout the years, many fans have heard that The Undertaker is afraid of cucumbers. Several former stars have gone on record to talk about the legend’s fear of the vegetable on different occasions.

Mick Foley, who was one of The Undertaker’s biggest enemies on screen and closest friends of it, was once asked about the rumor in a talk with Inside The Ropes. Foley did not take long to confirm the rumor, quoting Kurt Angle to respond to the host.

"I know this is supposed to be an original show and it's not like I should be quoting other wrestlers but when it comes to that rumor, it's true. It's damn true," the Hall of Famer said. [0:44 - 1:00]

He went on to narrate a story of the time Paul Bearer turned on The Undertaker in August of 1996. The two had insane chemistry, and the rivalry was building up extremely well as they knew exactly what they were doing.

Mick said that one particular evening, Paul wasn’t talking and had his mouth tightly shut. It was very unlike the late WWE veteran, as he did not speak until they made their way out to the ring for the match.

He was completely quiet even when The Undertaker made his iconic entrance to the ring while Mankind waited. Suddenly, as the lights went back on, Paul Bearer opened his mouth to reveal a slice of cucumber on his tongue to his former client. The move made the WWE legend dry heave in the middle of the ring.

"Paul Bearer opens his mouth to reveal a slice of cucumber on his tongue, at which point The Deadman literally starts dry heaving in the middle of the ring. It is the closest I can even conceive of Superman being handled [with] a chain of kryptonite. It was unbelievable he had to take a powder, as we say, and I was like what the hell is going on here it's like Undertaker is afraid of cucumbers," the WWE Hall of Famer revealed [3:08-3:39]

Foley’s confirmation is enough to prove that there is at least one inanimate object that can strike fear even in The Undertaker’s heart. It is hilarious to think that someone like him can be afraid of a harmless vegetable in real life.

Mick Foley and The Undertaker recently discussed their iconic WWE match 25 years ago

As mentioned earlier, The Undertaker and Mick Foley had intense rivalries in their journey together in WWE. One such rivalry saw them deliver an iconic match at King of the Ring 1998.

During the bout, Foley was thrown off the top of the cage through the announce table and then chokeslammed by Taker through the cage. The match had some electric spots that haven't been topped even to this day.

The bout took place on June 28th, 25 years ago, and the two legends recently met to discuss the same. The Undertaker tweeted that they discussed their famous Hell in a Cell match and that a video of their discussion will be uploaded to WWE's YouTube channel.

"25 years later I sat down with [Mick Foley] to watch our match from Hell in a Cell! Check it out tomorrow on WWE’s YouTube page starting at 10am ET!" The Phenom wrote.

Undertaker @undertaker



Check it out tomorrow on 25 years later I sat down with @foleyispod to watch our match from Hell in a Cell!Check it out tomorrow on @WWE ’s YouTube page starting at 10am ET! 25 years later I sat down with @foleyispod to watch our match from Hell in a Cell! Check it out tomorrow on @WWE’s YouTube page starting at 10am ET! https://t.co/WBOMo9eF1z

It will be great to hear from the two legends 25 years after their iconic match. They changed the landscape of the industry with their work in the ring.

Did you know about The Undertaker's insane fear of cucumbers? Sound off in the comments section below.

